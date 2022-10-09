Thai massacre families pray for victims

NA KLANG, Thailand: Heartbroken families prayed on Saturday for the victims of a Thai nursery massacre as the king offered his support, telling relatives he “shares their grief” in a rare public interaction with his subjects.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn met survivors and relatives at a hospital in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province late on Friday, a day after an ex-policeman murdered 24 children and 12 adults on a three-hour gun and knife rampage in a sleepy rural area.
Families and well-wishers offered prayers at a Buddhist temple on Saturday, beginning three days of funeral rituals for the victims of one of the country´s worst ever mass killings.
LONDON: Around a thousand people formed a human chain around the UK parliament in London on Saturday, demanding the...
TEHRAN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that the country´s students won´t “allow the enemy´s...
HONG KONG: The first minors convicted under Hong Kong´s national security law were on Saturday sentenced to detention...
MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday said three people were killed in after a truck exploded on its bridge linking Crimea -- a...
LONDON: Britain’s opposition Labour Party has retained a huge opinion poll lead over Prime Minister Liz Truss’s...
WELLINGTON: About 250 pilot whales have died after beaching on New Zealand´s remote Chatham Island where the shark...
Comments