Somalia warns media not to publish Al-Shabaab propaganda

MOGADISHU: Somalia´s government announced on Saturday a crackdown on media outlets that publish what it deems propaganda for the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab and warned that offenders would be punished.

The move comes as Somalia´s armed forces, backed by local militias and international allies, wage an aggressive counterinsurgency campaign against the al-Qaeda affiliate.

“I want to inform the Somali media and all Somali people in general that we will regard all Al-Shabaab related propaganda coverage including their terrorist acts and their ideology as punishable crimes,” Deputy Information Minister Abdirahman Yusuf said. “The Somali government is totally banning all kinds of coverage relating to the terrorist ideology and acts of intimidation by (Al Shabaab),” he told reporters.