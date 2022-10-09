Spain smashes ring smuggling Albanian migrants to Britain

MADRID: Spanish police said on Saturday they have broken up a gang suspected of smuggling Albanian migrants, including minors, into Britain hidden as stowaways in dangerous conditions aboard ferries and merchant ships.

Officers arrested seven suspects, all Albanians from an “important criminal organisation”, during the operation carried out in cooperation with Britain´s National Crime Agency, the Guardia Civil police force said.

Among those arrested are the two suspected group leaders, who were detained Monday about to board a flight at Madrid airport bound for Albania, the force said in a statement.

The smugglers charged Albanians up to 15,000 euros ($15,000) to stow them away from ports in northern Spain.

“The methods used to conceal them posed a risk to the life or physical integrity of the migrants, some of them minors,” the statement said.