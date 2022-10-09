Over 7kg charas seized, several held

MARDAN: District police recovered more than 7kg charas and also arrested several drug peddlers during the ongoing campaign against drugs.

On the directives of RPO Muhammad Ali Gandapur, several teams were set up by the District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan to crackdown on drug peddlers in various areas. The cops recovered 2kg charas in Baizai area of the district and arrested an alleged drug pusher Hussain Khan, a resident of Ghala village.

In other raids conducted in Saddar, Toru, Garhikapura, and Par Hoti areas, the cops recovered more than 5kg charas along with other drugs and arms during raids.