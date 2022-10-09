Over 7kg charas seized, several held

MARDAN: District police recovered more than 7kg charas and also arrested several drug peddlers during the ongoing campaign against drugs.
On the directives of RPO Muhammad Ali Gandapur, several teams were set up by the District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan to crackdown on drug peddlers in various areas. The cops recovered 2kg charas in Baizai area of the district and arrested an alleged drug pusher Hussain Khan, a resident of Ghala village.
In other raids conducted in Saddar, Toru, Garhikapura, and Par Hoti areas, the cops recovered more than 5kg charas along with other drugs and arms during raids.
PESHAWAR: A young man was killed when hit by a stray bullet in the provincial capital.Police officials confirmed the...
CHARSADDA: Awami National Party leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Saturday said former prime minister Imran Khan was...
MINGORA: Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Qaisar Rashid on Saturday said that he was aware of the deteriorating...
MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday said the harrowing memories...
DIR: Various stakeholders Saturday observed “National Resilience Day” at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University in...
MANSEHRA: The survivors of the 2005 earthquake on Saturday marked the 17 anniversary of the tragedy with...
Comments