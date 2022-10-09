Govt firm on ensuring merit, rule of law: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that merit, transparency, rule of law and provision of services to people at their doorsteps were top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“The provincial government has taken practical steps towards realisation of the PTI’s manifesto by holding free, fair and impartial local bodies elections. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province in which local representatives have been empowered through devolution of powers,” he told the tehsil mayors and chairmen of the party here.

The chief minister emphasised that everyone should have to fulfill his responsibility within the institutional jurisdiction.

“We all are part of this society and we have to run this newly established system through a joint strategy,” he remarked. The chief minister stated that accountability had been ensured through devolution of powers which was of prime importance. “Accountability not only ensures that people are aware of their respective roles but it also motivates them to be more responsible and proactive,” he added.

Mahmood Khan clarified that the political landscape of the country has changed and it has become clear that corrupt political parties have nothing for the betterment of people.

“These political goons have now engaged in futile efforts for their political survival, he said, adding that the upcoming independence march, to be led by Imran Khan, would determine the future of the nation and get the country rid of selfish lobbies. He reiterated that everyone would have to play a proactive role in order to make this march a turning point in the history of the nation.

“PTI’s political rivals are not representative of Pakistanis and they would not have any role in future politics. PTI has become the voice of every citizen owing to its sincere and dynamic leadership,” he claimed.