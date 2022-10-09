Flood victims compensated

BATKHELA: The Al-Khidmat Foundation distributed compensation cheques among the 150 flood-hit families in Totakan area in Malakand.
Speaking on the occasion, Zakir Hussain of Al-Khidmat Foundation said that they distributed the cheques worth Rs2.5 million among the flood-stricken people. He said that earlier the foundation had distributed food packages each worth Rs7,000 among 1,300 families in Malakand. He said that the foundation was also taking care of 300 orphan children.
PESHAWAR: A young man was killed when hit by a stray bullet in the provincial capital.Police officials confirmed the...
CHARSADDA: Awami National Party leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Saturday said former prime minister Imran Khan was...
MARDAN: District police recovered more than 7kg charas and also arrested several drug peddlers during the ongoing...
MINGORA: Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Qaisar Rashid on Saturday said that he was aware of the deteriorating...
MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday said the harrowing memories...
DIR: Various stakeholders Saturday observed “National Resilience Day” at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University in...
Comments