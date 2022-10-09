Flood victims compensated

BATKHELA: The Al-Khidmat Foundation distributed compensation cheques among the 150 flood-hit families in Totakan area in Malakand.

Speaking on the occasion, Zakir Hussain of Al-Khidmat Foundation said that they distributed the cheques worth Rs2.5 million among the flood-stricken people. He said that earlier the foundation had distributed food packages each worth Rs7,000 among 1,300 families in Malakand. He said that the foundation was also taking care of 300 orphan children.