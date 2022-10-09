CDA chairman takes notice of land swap

Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (r) Mohammad Usman Younis has taken notice of the land swap controversy circulating on social media and directed the Land and Planning Directorate to issue the proposed land swap letter immediately on Saturday.

The CDA chairman has reiterated that educational institutions like Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) are playing pivotal role in imparting knowledge to our future generations. He strictly directed the staff to complete all process by Saturday evening and ensure that commitments made by CDA board to the QAU are fulfilled immediately and no delay will be tolerated in this regard.

The concerned officers assured the chairman that offer letter will be issued by Saturday evening. The CDA chairman further directed Member Estate and Member Planning to be in touch with the vice chancellor of QAU and resolve any issue regarding this immediately.

Moreover, the CDA chairman expressed his commitment to preserve and promote the sanctity of the educational institute and no stone will be left unturned in this regard.