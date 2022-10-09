People are talking about

— how after the floods in 2010, Muzaffargarh was almost washed away and several ‘fund-raisers’ cropped up from nowhere, promising a ‘new’ city at the site and despite a large number of donations, the so-called Manama Town never saw the light of the day. People say, unfortunately, there are always those who cash in on the sufferings of others and the recent floods have given a chance to the corrupt once again, so we should be wary of such elements.

— that despite a controversy surrounding the event, a three-day women’s sporting gala - renamed the ‘GB Women’s Fair 2022’ at the last minute because of objections raised by a certain retrogressive section of society - saw girls from across Gilgit-Baltistan competing in a variety of sporting events. People say it is quite disturbing that these elements consider sports a ‘vulgar’ activity and object to girls taking part in sporting events, even though they are all female affairs.

— a ‘Mr. Sheen,’ or Steve, as he is known among the locals of Kot Diji, Khairpur, who wanted to travel the world after completing a master’s degree in Physics and reached Pakistan after the floods in 2010. Though he planned on leaving for India, he ended up staying in hot and humid Kot Diji, where he had come to volunteer at a school. People say, although a foreigner, his dedication is a fine example of what the spirit of the community should be.

— how fans of cricket are celebrating the Pakistan women’s cricket team for their performance at the Women’s Asia Cup and their win over India. People say the women’s team is not taken seriously by fans and not much interest is shown in their performance, especially by the opposite gender, but because India is considered the arch-rival as far as cricket goes, everyone is cheering the win, although there was hardly any reaction a day earlier when they lost to Thailand.

— how the very sensible motto, ‘Think before you speak’ is, more often than not, ignored by most of our political entities whether they are in power or out. People say when you think before you speak, you carefully examine the words you choose to say until you're sure that it won't hurt someone because words are powerful enough to cause damage, an example being the recent remarks by a former minister, although passed in a lighter vein, upsetting one ethnic community.

— how, according to reports, there are rising incidents of death and injury as hundreds of people gather whenever it is known relief goods will be distributed among the flood victims as the crowd begins pushing and snatching the goods which results in a stampede and police action. People say, while the desperation with which the flood-affected act can be understood, there are many crooked persons who collect to sell the items, so a proper system needs to be worked out instead of random distribution.

— the news that the short-form video platform TikTok, in its report for this quarter, states that 113,809,300 videos were removed globally, with 15,351,388 videos from Pakistan removed for violating Community Guidelines, ranking second in the world for the largest number taken down. People say our Tik Tokkers have the ability to create content but no knowledge of the guidelines, a problem which maybe can be solved by mobile companies sending a standard voice message to their users on repeat! — I.H.