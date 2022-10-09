Another 230 dengue cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : The dengue fever outbreak that has already entered the most intense phase in this region of the country after the setting in of the most favourable weather conditions for transmission of the infection is hitting population much severely as in the last 24 hours, another 230 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district which is the highest number of cases reported in a day from the region this year so far.

The intensity of the outbreak can be gauged from the fact that in the last four days, as many as 803 individuals belonging to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been confirmed positive for dengue fever making an average of around 201 patients per day that is certainly alarming. The consistent increase in the number of confirmed cases in the last four days has also shown that there is almost no control on the spread of dengue fever.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the total number of dengue fever patients so far reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district has already got to 5,998 till Saturday morning while the infection has claimed as many as 10 lives from the twin cities.

According to details, as many as 107 patients have tested positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 3,012 of which three patients have died of the infection. On Saturday, a total of 241 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at the allied hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital of which 169 had already been tested positive.

On the other hand, another 123 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from ICT taking the tally to 2,986 of which seven patients have lost their lives due to the infection.

A comparison made between the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on incidence of dengue fever reveals that both the cities have been equally hit by the outbreak so far as 52.21 per cent of the total confirmed cases of dengue fever so far reported from the region are from Rawalpindi and 49.78 per cent are from the federal capital.