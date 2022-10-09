Tales of child lifting in capital causing fear, ring alarm bells

Islamabad : There are a number of reports of young children, mostly primary school-going ones, who have disappeared and some reports suggest there is at least one three-member gang involved in these crimes.

So far, these reports are coming from private sources and the police have rebuffed yet the occurrence of these incidents. However, the rumours spreading around in the federal capital have already resulted in fear as well as anger among the parents and the general public.

One such incident was reported near the Metro Station between F-8/4-G-8/4 where a middle-aged man wearing a face mask tried to grab a young boy by the arm and push him towards a waiting Suzuki Carry vehicle in which another two persons, including the driver, were waiting.

On the resistance offered by the young boy, some commercial bike riders raised an alarm to draw the attention of other people nearby. Watching this, the man let the young boy’s arm go and quickly jumped aboard the vehicle, and sped away.

So far these incidents or attempts have been reported from Tipu Market G-8/2, G-8/4, the Margalla Police Station, Karachi Company Police Station, and Sabzi Mandi Police Station jurisdictions in I-10/1. In the I-10/1 incident, one student of Islamabad Model College for Boys was learnt to have been abducted in a similar manner.

The survivors of such attempts have described the situation that a middle-aged man of around 45-50 years, wearing a face mask, and limping with a walking stick will slowly approach the child after making sure that the boy is isolated enough.

He would ask for directions to a close by location, which the child has to be well aware of. During the conversation with the child, he will grab the child by the upper arm tightly and the boy will struggle to get himself free, the two men in the Suzuki Carry van will rush towards them. The child is quickly thrown in the van even without stopping and thus before the child could raise any alarm they rush away.

In another solitary incident reported, a middle-aged man approached a young girl between the age of 7 and 8 years. However, while he was talking to the girl, some young men present in the street got suspicious and started walking toward him. The man quickly tried to walk away. However, when the boys asked the girl what the man was asking her, she told them that he offered some goodies and even money if she would go with him.

Hearing this, boys started chasing the man who tried to flee but with the help of a prayer leader of the local mosque, they overpowered him. While an 8-month-old boy was lifted/kidnapped by a woman from the house of a poor labourer from a Kachi Basti falling in the jurisdiction of Golra police station some 9 months ago but the police neither made headway to the captors nor recovered the boy.

To confirm the horrifying tales of lifting children, spreading in different segments of society causing fear among the people, especially, parents of the school going children but the police were not ready to verify any such occurrence reported to them or trying to hide the reality, this correspondent decided to contact the victims or their heir.

Chaudhary Manzoor father of 1st-year student IMCB, F-11/4 who was rescued by commercial bikers from the grip of the 3-member gang of child-lifters, when contacted, confirmed the story of the attempt of the kidnapping of his young son, said that he straightaway lodged a complaint with the police. The station house officer (SHO) deployed security around the crime scene but had not yet traced the gang of three. He said that he properly informed teachers and the vice principal of the school about the occurrence.

Another student of the same institution, identified as Saqib Ali faced the same situation when the gang of three – a 45/50-year-old masked pedestrian and two Suzuki Carry riders. Saqib Ali told this correspondent that he pushed the old masked man away but the Suzuki Carry riders attempted to push him in the vehicle but he thwarted their effort and escaped from the scene. He said that his father lodged a complaint with the Karachi Company Police Station and the SHO assured their arrest.

A similar tale was told by the students of IMCB, I-10/1 when the same gang of three attempted to kidnap a 5th-class student but the police were unaware of any sort of such incident. Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir says that the police are ready to counter any offence and the crime ratio is falling down day by day. The police are responsible for providing protection to the people of the city.