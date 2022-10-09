Manhole cover thieves tarnish image of the city

Islamabad : With the concerned authorities seeking cooperation from the residents to nab manhole cover thieves some segments have put forward suggestions to address this issue once and for all.

According to the details, the civic agency had made an appeal last month urging the residents to help arrest manhole cover thieves that were tarnishing the image of the federal capital. Different segments of society then raised the issue that the concerned authorities should identify those persons who bought stolen manhole covers from thieves and then take stern action against them. Rasheed Bhatti, a government servant, said “The drug addicts and thieves usually steal manhole covers with their frames and sell them to scrap dealers at the rate of iron.”

“The concerned authorities in Faisalabad introduced fibreglass manhole covers in the city in 2017 that had zero scrap value. It yielded desired results as not a single manhole cover has been stolen in Faisalabad in last five years,” he said. The fibreglass manhole covers are fully traffic-rated and can easily bear a 40-tonne-weight vehicle. These covers are also maintenance-free and are fully adjustable to any kind of atmospheric conditions.

It is pertinent to mention here that CCTV footage from various sectoral areas captured images of some manhole cover thieves. These videos went viral on social media and tarnished the image of the capital city where thousands of foreigners annually come to spend time amid the natural green environment. The stealing of manhole covers has become a menace for pedestrians as well as drivers. In order to indicate that there is a manhole on the road ahead, some people place a tree branch in it or a box or carton over it. An official said, “They have warned junk shop owners and vendors against consequences of buying stolen manhole covers, their sale and abetment in their theft, sale, and purchase.”