PhD thesis defended

Islamabad : Student of International Islamic University Islamabad, Huma Qayyum successfully defended her PhD thesis, says a press release.
Her topic for PhD Political Science thesis was ‘Domestic political issues as mediating factor in Pakistan, Afghanistan relations from 2008 to 2017’ under the supervision of Professor Dr Manzoor Ahmed Naazer and her external supervisors were Dr Shaheen from National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad and Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. Her thesis were also evaluated by professors from UK and USA.
Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority Captain Mohammad Usman Younis has taken notice of the land...
— how after the floods in 2010, Muzaffargarh was almost washed away and several ‘fund-raisers’ cropped up from...
Islamabad : President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Saturday urged the...
Rawalpindi is already facing an acute water crisis. Its rapid infrastructural expansion has led to an ever-increasing...
Rawalpindi : The dengue fever outbreak that has already entered the most intense phase in this region of the country...
Islamabad : There are a number of reports of young children, mostly primary school-going ones, who have disappeared...
Comments