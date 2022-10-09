PhD thesis defended

Islamabad : Student of International Islamic University Islamabad, Huma Qayyum successfully defended her PhD thesis, says a press release.

Her topic for PhD Political Science thesis was ‘Domestic political issues as mediating factor in Pakistan, Afghanistan relations from 2008 to 2017’ under the supervision of Professor Dr Manzoor Ahmed Naazer and her external supervisors were Dr Shaheen from National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad and Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. Her thesis were also evaluated by professors from UK and USA.