Rural communities likely to face financial losses due to climate change

Islamabad : The rural communities are likely to face negative changes in cropping and productivity due to climate change that will adversely impact their socio-economic conditions.

The climate change ministry has informed the relevant departments that the dry land areas, including arid and semi-arid regions are most vulnerable to these changes, as these regions are already facing significant water shortages and high temperature.

It thinks that the climate change will enhance the susceptibility of agricultural zones to episodic natural catastrophes such as storms, floods and droughts, in turn exposing country to the threat of socio-economic losses.

The biophysical relationships can also be altered due to seasonal changes in cultivating crops, which will consequently lead to changing irrigation requirements, altering soil characteristics and increasing the risk of pests and diseases, thereby negatively affecting agriculture productivity.

Agriculture not only ensures national food security but also employs about half the workforce and contributes 22 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The supply chain of a significant industrial segment engaged in processing raw material comes from agriculture as well.

The recent floods have played havoc with the lives of the people especially living in the rural areas and billions of rupees are required for their rehabilitation and reconstruction of destroyed or damaged social and physical infrastructure.