‘IMF driven policies have never worked’

Rawalpindi : The IMF-led neoliberal policies based on the Washington Consensus have never worked and will never work, said Prof. Dr. Ashfaque Hasan Khan during the John Maynard Keynes Lecture on the concluding ceremony of the Second International Conference on Sustainable Development in Contemporary World: Priorities, Challenges, and Prospects at Fatima Jinnah Women University.

It was preceded by a very informative address by Hans Timmer, Chief Economist of the South Asia Region, World Bank who discussed the issue of sustainable development in developing nations with a particular focus on Pakistan. He highlighted the gravity of the situation given the context of the current economic and climate crisis in the country. He suggested that a mutually cooperative relationship between developing nations is the way out of this situation. At the same, he elucidated the responsibility of developed countries in reducing their carbon footprint.

Dr. Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor, FJWU welcomed the distinguished guests and participants followed by the overview of the Conference given by Prof. Dr. Bushra Yasmin, Conference Coordinator. She elaborated that the conference was organized in light of rising concerns and policy targets about sustainable development both in the national policy statements and international agreements.

She announced the launch of the SDGs Research and Resource Centre (SRRC) to be established at FJWU with the support of the World Bank and the South Asia Economic Policy Network. The SRRC would be a think-tank established with the view that recurrent generation, optimal allocation, and efficient utilization of limited resources by academia can formulate the trajectories for achieving sustainable development goals. The chief guest of the session, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Secretary, of the Ministry for Planning, Development and Special Initiative appreciated the efforts of the conference organizers in arranging an event with such a vast scope given numerous constraints. Mr. Shah also highlighted that the planning commission is keeping sustainable development central to its all policy initiatives. He expressed high hopes for the youth at Fatima Jinnah Women's University that they will play their role in the achievement of SDGs at the forefront. He emphasized that resource management entails pivotal importance in this regard.

‘The role of efficient execution of plans cannot be over emphasized, said Shah. The guest of honour, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Ali, Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University, a seasoned educator and administrator, emphasized on the management of food waste and carbon footprints.