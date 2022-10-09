Teachers announce sit-in outside parliament on 13th

Islamabad : The Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) has announced a sit-in outside Parliament on October 13 to demand the rights and benefits claimed by their peers in the ministries, divisions, and other departments.

The demonstration will be held under the banner of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA). Senior vice-president of the FGCTA Professor Farhan Azam told 'The News' that the government servants, including schoolteachers, were left with no choice but to stage a sit-in outside Parliament to claim rights. He said the Finance Division had not released sufficient funds to the education department in the head of house rental ceiling.

"Teachers are suffering due to the non-payment of their rental ceiling and are facing the threat of eviction from house owners. Other government servants are enjoying timely payments of their rents but teachers are being treated like stepchildren.” Dr. Nazir Ah­med Bhutta, the general secretary of the association, said the teachers were fed up with the existing unbearable suffocated policies of the authorities.

He said the government granted an executive allowance of 150 per cent to selective cadres of government servants, which had created unrest among deprived government servants including the education department.

"An executive allowance of 150 per cent should be given to the teachers and other government servants of BPS-17 to BPS-22 to remove disparity. The existing house rent, conveyance, and medical allowances have not been revised since 2008, while the government servants have been severely affected by soaring inflation,” he said.

Joint secretary of the association Anum Kalem said, “We had reached such a level of exasperation, tiredness, and anger that we did not have any other option but to participate in the protest of the AGEGA to send a strong message to the government. Inflation has peaked in the last few years, but the authorities at the helm of affairs are punishing teachers for not resolving their issues."

She also complained that meetings of the Departmental Promotion Committee weren't being held to consider regular promotion and higher time scale cases. Ms. Anum said the teachers regularised through the cabinet committee had been denied their legitimate right to a higher time scale. She said the teachers were punished for the 'crime of creating the best minds in society.

FGCTA president Dr. Rahima Rehman said the struggle of government employees for equal pay in the public sector dated back to February 11, 2021, when the government signed an agreement with its servants. She said the AGEGA would continue striving for the elimination of pay disparity. "We demand the government immediately resolve the issues of government employees and release the supplementary grant of the rental ceiling to teachers without discrimination," she said. The FGCTA leader condemned the disgraceful treatment of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the teachers protesting for their rights.