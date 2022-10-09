Japanese team visits CUI in search of IT talent

Islamabad : A delegation of Japanese Global Human Resources Company, Plus W, Inc., headed by its Founder & CEO, Wakako Sakurai, visited Comsats University Islamabad (CUI).

Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, rector CUI, while exploring the possibility of building collaboration with Japan in digital and Information and Communications Technology (ICT), invited Sakurai to advance exchange and formalize terms of reference of a Pak-Japan Centre.

The visit was facilitated by PM’s Board of Investment. The CEO was accompanied by COO. – Takashi Horiuchi, Global Business Development Director and Head of Pakistan Business, Taro Kanzawa, Global Business Division Senior Manager and Head of Offshore Development; Yuji Tsuchiya and Global Business Division Manager and Head of Pakistan-Japan Centre at NUST, Kango Hayashi.

The Japanese delegates visited Computer Labs, High Performance Computing Data Centre, International Smart Education Experience Centre, Central Library and Art Gallery followed by a formal meeting with the varsity’s leadership team comprising the Rector – Prof. Afzal, Director P&D/ HRD – Dr. Tahir Naeem, Registrar – Prof. Dr. Sajjad A. Madani, Dean Faculty of Engineering – Prof. Dr. Shahzad A. Malik, Dean Faculty of Science – Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, Dean Faculty of Business Administration – Prof. Dr. Saqib Gulzar.

Dr. Madani gave a detailed presentation of COMSATS’ milestones and achievements. Prof. Asghar revealed that Computer Science and ICT disciplines are flagship programs of the varsity, which produces successful alumni with a great job market in world renowned tycoons including Japan. The subsequent discussions between the officials and varsity’s leadership team were focused on potential for collaboration between CUI and Plus W dignitaries, launching of Pak-Japan Centre, language programs. Other avenues of mutual interest were also explored that could potentially lead to the expansion of collaborative efforts between CUI and Japanese companies. Dr. Afzal offered full support of CUI in terms of building collaboration, establishing linkages and establishing a virtual or physical Pakistan-Japan Centre at Comsats through the assigned focal persons for execution and expansion of the collaborative aspects.