PNCA to hold Milad on October 12

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold Mehfil-e-Milad for women on October 12 in order to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ would start at 10:30 a.m. and continue till 12:30 p.m. at the Gallery 3 of PNCA, said a press release issued on Friday.