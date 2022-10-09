Search operation in Westridge

Rawalpindi: Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, launched a search operation in Jabapul and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of the Westridge police station.
Police Spokesman informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Westridge police conducted search operations in Westridge. A total of 20 hotels, 10 shops and 90 suspects were questioned during the operation. According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.
