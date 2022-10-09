Alhamra Hall hosts calligraphy workshop

LAHORE : Youth Affairs Department Punjab and Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organized a calligraphy workshop in connection with the celebrations of Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH) in Alhamra Hall.

Renowned teachers Irfan Ahmad Khan, Jamshed Qaiser and Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi are imparting training to young artists in the workshop. Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi also inspected the work of budding artists at the workshop. A large number of female students of different colleges are taking part in the calligraphy workshop.

DG Tariq Qureshi, in a statement said that the calligraphy workshop has been organised to celebrate Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH) in an appropriate way. “A large number of young artists are demonstrating their artistic abilities in this workshop. Pakistan has a respectable status in the field of calligraphy. The calligraphic skills of Pakistan’s Sadequain have been recognised all over the world,” he added. Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi urged the young artists to polish their calligraphic skills by learning from expert teachers.

Earlier, a Mehfil Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) was also organized at Alhamra hall in connection with the celebrations of Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH) under the auspices of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab and Lahore Arts Council (LAC). Member Provincial Assembly Sadia Sohail Rana also participated in Mehfil-e-Milad. Prominent naat khawans of the country showered their respects upon Holy Prophet (PBUH) through their naats in Mehfil-e-Milad. A large number of people participated in Mehfil-e-Milad. Top scholar Dr Pir Tariq Sharifzada also highlighted various aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the ceremony. Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Taimoor Masood visited Alhamra Art Gallery and viewed artworks displayed in the exhibition based on the name of Holy Prophet (PBUH). Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Taimoor Masood was accompanied by Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Executive Director of Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and other officials on this occasion. Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Taimoor Masood appreciated the work of artists and congratulated Alhamra on this magnificent exhibition, saying that the love and respect of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a true asset for any Muslim. Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Taimoor Masood said that Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab is celebrating the Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH) in a befitting manner by holding different naat, milad and qira’at ceremonies.

“Attending Mehfil-e-Samaa in which renowned Qawwal Sher Miandad along with his team exhibited their Qawwali skills, was a special occasion for me,” he added. Executive Director of Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and other officials were also present in Mehfil-e-Samaa.