Following Islamic teachings key to success: minister

LAHORE : Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the only path to success in this world and the hereafter is to adhere to Seeratun Nabi (PBUH).

Religious scholars should perform their duties to educate the new generation from their respective platforms.

Islamic teachings guarantee justice, prosperity and stability, the minister said while addressing Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) Conference organised by the Auqaf Department.

The noble character of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon light for us. Four years ago the PTI government had decided to celebrate Ashra-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen with religious devotion and respect. Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen is also being celebrated this year like every year.

Ceremonies are being organised at government and at private level across the province.

The blessed birthday of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the thanks offering day to Allah Almighty, the minister said.

The minister distributed cash prizes and shields among the authors for writing excellent books and the collection of Naat written on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH).

Secretary Auqaf Mian Abrar Ahmed, Auqaf DG Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Allama Zubair Ahmed Zaheer, religious scholars and Mashaikh participated in the conference.

Meanwhile, Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Minister Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat and others cut a cake in connection with the Eid Milad. DGPR Afraz Ahmad, Director News Javed Younis other officers and political personalities participated in the ceremony.

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on the auspicious eve of Eid Milad said that the PTI government four years before decided to celebrate Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH) with a complete religious devotion and respect.

Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH) is being celebrated with a complete religious devotion and respect in the present year like every year and the continuity of celebrations at the government and private level is ongoing.

Mian Aslam Iqbal revealed that the government and the private buildings are being illuminated on the eve of this blessed day.