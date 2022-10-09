Sanitary workers’ issues highlighted

LAHORE : Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) Saturday organised a session for sanitary workers.

In the community session held at Begumpura, PWF trainer Ch Saad Muhammad had a discussion with the workers on the importance of freedom of association and organising. These activities are part of a joint campaign of PWF-ILO with support from PRS/STRIDE project. The activity helped the workers understand the power of unity. The workers shared their issues during the session that many of them for the last 14 years are working on daily wages. They were not provided with any social security benefits and EOBI benefits. These workers are not even entitled to paid leaves. The workers are not even provided with OSH equipment. They shared that they are not given day off on Christmas and Eid, etc. They said that they are not direct employees of LWMC and hired through a third-party employer contractor which is a violation of the decision of the Supreme Court.