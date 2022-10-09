Urdu literary journal praised for rich content

LAHORE : Second edition of quarterly Urdu literary journal Saiban published from Lahore has been much appreciated by the literary circles and readers looking for reading material rich in anecdotes and insight. There are articles by luminaries rich in content.

The August-October issue offers variety of articles on architecture, history, cultural heritage, personalities, music, the golden age of Pakistani film and children’s literature other than short stories, poetry, literary criticism and translations of literature. Saiban is available on book stalls and bookshops.

Among the articles there are excellent reads such as ‘Architecture and Cultural Heritage’ by Nayyar Ali Dada, ‘Some Talk of Music Conference’ by Sarfaraz Syed, ‘Wajid Ali Shah’s Fairyhouse’ by Dr Khalid Alvi and ‘Yagana’s Literary Feats’ by Dr Najeeb Jamal.

Nayyar Ali Dada’s observations in his article on Lahore about lack of town planning in the way Lahore has expanded, absence of footpaths, glass houses and buildings that defy good sense besides being unsuitable for this climate and green belts being eaten up by lights, neon signs and advertisements that spoil open spaces meant for people, communicate to the reader spot on. His plea to leave open spaces in the city as such for people to gather is something the citizens also want very much. He suggests introducing art appreciation as a subject in the early school years. He has also appreciated what is beautiful in the city.

Dr Khalid Alvi’s article is well-researched and has many new insights to offer. Through facts he brings out gross exaggerations about Wajid Ali Shah’s hobbies which expose the British who were doing so on purpose for their ulterior motive. He has written about Wajid’s remarkable initiatives to strengthen the army and about the many conspiracies of the British to downgrade him and gain power. Of course, there is discourse on tawaifs.

Sarfaraz Syed has recollected his memories of 50 years of music conference. He has written about some incidents related to important people of their time which make for very interesting reading. That the Music Conference has been held every year for the last 50 years, speaks of the dedication of a group of people that made it possible.

There are three papers on Quratul Ain Haider on the occasion of her 15th death anniversary--by Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Hussain Majrooh and Mobeen Mirza. There are many more good articles, stories, poems and translations to read.

Hussain Majrooh, the Editor-in-Chief of Saiban, is known to stress on quality, the one thing he has succeeded in maintaining. The language is simple and very clean. By clean I mean free from typos and grammatical errors. This is all due to hard work of the editor in chief and his team. The good selection of works published in Saiban reflect on the high standard that the journal upholds, he said.

Columnist and poet Sadia Qureshi says she finds the focus on quality in Saiban admirable. “Only new work is published in this journal. There is no republication here. An unpublished short story of Surendra Prakash in this issue, deserves special mention,” she says.

Saiban (journal) is part of the Saiban Movement that has taken upon itself to work for writers. In the beginning of the journal, Saiban has listed its objectives. Some of them are to make people understand they have to purchase the journal to read it. It is not for free; to raise the dignity of writers and help them in publication of their works, and promote cultural and literary activities, particularly in educational institutions. Kudos to Hussain Majrooh and the Saiban team for publishing writings of people who excel in their fields, are experts in their own right and have rich insights to offer to the readers.