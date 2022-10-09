PU holds Mehfil Eid-e-Milad

LAHORE : Punjab University’s Department of Public Relations and Advertising in collaboration with Department of Journalism Studies organised a Mehfil Eid-e-Milad on Saturday. The Mehfil Eid-e-Melad was organised on the topic of “Daher Mein Ism-e-Muhammad Se Ujala Ker de” in which students highlighted the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and presented Hadiths and other relevant kalam.
The students recited Naatia Kalam, Qaseeda Shareef and Durood-o-Salam while at the end of the ceremony, the chairperson of the Department of Journalism Studies Prof Dr Bushra Hameedur Rahman offered a special prayer.
