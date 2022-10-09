Over 49 kanal state land retrieved

LAHORE: More than 49 kanals of government lands of worth Rs28.32 million have been retrieved from illegal occupants in different districts of the province as a result of the prompt actions taken by the administration concerned on the orders of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the spokesman said that the Pakpattan administration has recovered 40.5 kanals of government land, having a market value of Rs6154,000, from illegal dwellers. The action has been taken on orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan on a public complaint. The Pakpattan administration has also recovered six kanal of government land valuing Rs5 million from squatters, the spokesman noted.

The ombudsman's office interceded in the public interest to remove encroachments on Railway Station Chowk, Kutchery Road in Mianwali. The market value of retrieved government land is Rs one crore, 52 lakh and 18600, the spokesman reported.

Alongside this, 1.25 kanal land of Rs14.25 lakh in the Sarai Alamgir area of Gujrat and two kanal state land in Khanewal district, with a market value of Rs532,250 have also been recovered by the administration after the involvement of the ombudsman's office on public complaints, the spokesman concluded.