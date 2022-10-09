Wasa holds Eid Milad ceremony

LAHORE : A ceremony of 12th Rabiul Awwal was organised at Wasa head office in Gulberg here on Saturday.

A large number of officers and staff including Provincial Minister Housing Mian Aslam Iqbal, Vice Chairman Wasa Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood, MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed participated in the ceremony. Housing Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal while addressing the gathering said that we all should make all possible efforts to practically adopt the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He added that the connection between worldly education and religious education should also be established. Vice Chairman Wasa Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood said that we have to learn lessons from the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH). MD Wasa said that the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be an inspiration for every Muslim. Khatib Masjid Data Darbar Mufti Ramzan Sialvi took a special part in the event and spoke on the topic of Shaan-e-Mustafa (PBUH). At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was offered for the beloved country.