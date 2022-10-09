Killer of eight people arrested

LAHORE : A police constable posted at Lorry Adda police station arrested a man who killed eight people in Hachar village, Sheikhupura, on Saturday.

The accused Faiz killed eight people who were asleep in the streets and fields. Police constable Zafar Iqbal was on his way back to home from duty. He spotted a suspicious man carrying a pointed weapon and an iron rod while refilling his petrol tank at a petrol pump at around 3am. The accused ran away as he saw the cop but Zafar Iqbal caught him.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused was a mental patient. IG Punjab took notice of the incident and sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of incident of protest by the relatives of a person named Adil who was killed in Taxila area of Rawalpindi and has asked for a report from RPO Rawalpindi. IG Punjab directed RPO Rawalpindi to take strict action against those responsible involved in the incident. On the instructions of IG Punjab, a case was registered against ASI Zulfikar and Constable Safdar of Taxila police station, while CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari suspended both the officials. CPO Rawalpindi also suspended SHO Taxila Inspector Qamar for negligence.

CPO Rawalpindi Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that in the initial inquiry, evidence of abuse of authority by the officials has been revealed, but the final opinion will be established after the post-mortem report. IG Punjab directed that the facts should be brought out while investigating the case on merit. IG Punjab said that abuse of authority and violence are intolerable, strict action will be taken against officials involved in such incidents.

The constable of Punjab Police bravely arrested the brutal accused involved in tragic incident in village of Hachar in the suburbs of Sheikhupura and saved more people from death. According to the details, the accused Faiz killed 8 people at different places in the night in Hachar village of Sheikhupura. DPO Sheikhupura Faisal Mukhtar said that the accused targeted people sleeping in the streets and fields at night and the accused committed all the murders around 2am to 3 am when the entire village was sleeping.

DPO Sheikhupura Faisal Mukhtar said that Constable Zafar Iqbal was going home from duty at night and on the way stopped at 3 a.m to fill his motorcycle with petrol. Constable Zafar Iqbal found a suspicious person at the petrol pump, who was carrying a pointed weapon and an iron rod. The accused also killed a person who was sleeping nearby at the petrol pump. The accused fled after seeing Constable Zafar Iqbal.

When the accused ran away, Constable Zafar Iqbal alone chased him and informed the local police. Zafar Iqbal followed the accused on a motorcycle and went to a nearby village to control the accused. DPO Faisal Mukhtar said that the timely action of brave police constable saved more people from loss of life. If the accused was not caught in

time, he could have killed more people.

Constable Zafar Iqbal is posted at Lorry Adda police station, Lahore, he was going home from duty at night. Constable Zafar Iqbal showed bravery, pursued the accused and informed the local police. DPO Sheikhupura Faisal Mukhtar further said that IG Punjab has ordered a comprehensive investigation on this incident and investigation is being done from all aspects of the tragic incident.

IG takes notice: IG Punjab took notice of a death of a suspect in the custody of Rawalpindi division police on Saturday.

The notice was taken after the protest demonstration of the deceased Adil’s relatives. IG ordered RPO Rawalpindi to submit a report in this regard.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against ASI Zulfikar and Constable Safdar of Taxila police station. CPO Rawalpindi suspended both the officials and the SHO Taxila Inspector Qamar for negligence.

Transgender cop’s training: Additional IG Training has issued directions to arrange suitable facilities for the training of transgender constable Sabiha in Police Training College Chung Lahore On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar.

Spokesperson Punjab Police while giving his stance regarding the news broadcast on private channel said that Constable Sabiha is undergoing training in Police Training College Chung for training course and Punjab Police Training Branch has issued instructions to the training colleges in this regard. Adequate accommodation has been arranged for Constable Sabiha at the Training College Chung where she will complete her training in the best possible manner.

Woman stabbed to death by husband: A 50-year-old man stabbed his wife to death after an altercation in Hanjarwal here on Saturday.

Accused Liaqat Ali stabbed his wife Naheed Akhtar in Mansoora Bazaar on Multan Road after an exchange of harsh words. The victim received injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital where she died. Police were investigating the matter.

Child welfare bureau team tortured: A group of people taking for Child Protection and Welfare Bureau officials at Data Darbar as kidnappers subjected them to severe torture.

A team of the bureau visited the shrine to recover beggar children as a part of an operation. According to an FIR, as the team recovered four children and made them sit in the vehicle, over 40/50 people approached them and started torturing them.

They snatched the children from them and asked them to run away. A case has been registered and three suspects identified as Hammad Waseem, Hamza Waseem and Zain Safdar have been arrested.