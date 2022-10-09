Hot & humid weather

 
By Our Correspondent
October 09, 2022

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 33°C and minimum was 23.2°C.

