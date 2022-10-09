Female lecturer demands merit in e-transfer policy

LAHORE : A public college’s female lecturer while alleging gender-based discrimination against female college teachers in Higher Education Department’s (HED) e-transfer policy has demanded HED secretary to review policy and uphold merit.

In a letter to HED Punjab secretary, Ombudsman Punjab and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), aggrieved teacher Uzma Mann, lecturer in Journalism at Govt Associate College for Women, Rakhchabeel, Manawan, Lahore said that she had applied for transfer in the second phase of E-transfers that started on August 20, 2022 and ended on October 2, 2022.

The teacher said that she was No1 in merit for transfer at Govt Graduate College Dayal Singh Lahore but unfortunately she was discriminated being a female against her junior male teacher who had less than half of her merit-based marks. “This transfer is in violation of merit and wrong interpretation of Higher Education Department’s transfer policy and also amounts to gender discrimination under various Articles of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973,” the teacher wrote in her letter. Uzma Mann has requested the authorities to take notice of the matter and provide justice to her and many other female teachers like her.