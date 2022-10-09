CM orders effective plan to reduce smog

LAHORE : Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi ordered to ensure an effective implementation on the formulated plan to reduce smog in other cities including Lahore.

Chief Minister directed the provincial administration from London to initiate an action in order to overcome the factors causing smog. He directed the officials of Environment Protection department, Transport department and the administration to themselves visit the field. He asserted that no negligence will be tolerated with regard to the implementation of the SOPs being issued to reduce smog. He maintained that smog has been declared a calamity so as to protect the human lives and a ban has been imposed to burn the crops residue. He directed to initiate an indiscriminate action against the persons for burning the crops residue despite imposition of a ban.

Chief Minister ordered to take legal action against the smoke emitting vehicles adding that the anti-smog squad should regularly check the smoke emitting vehicles and an indiscriminate action should be taken against the smoke emitting vehicles exceeding the fixed limit. He directed that the anti-smog squad should ensure to vigilantly check the vehicles at the entry points of Lahore city.

Chief Minister urged the concerned departments and the administration to create an awareness among the general public to get timely tuning of their smoke emitting vehicles.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi felicitated the Muslim community on the auspicious occasion of 'Eid Milad-un-Nabi' SAW and said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAW is the leader of all the other Holy Prophets. Allah Almighty sent the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as 'Rehmatullil Alemeen' (a bleesing for the whole world) in the world and the whole universe was bestowed with guidance. The Holy Prophet SAW transformed the Arabs into a civilized nation who were earlier plunged into the darkness of ignorance.

Chief Minister in his message on the eve of 'Eid Milad-un-Nabi' (PBUH) stated that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) presented an exemplary social and an economic system in a short span of time which is a beacon light for the whole world. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) presented a complete charter of human rights on the eve of Khutba-e- Hujjat-ul- Wida.

The Holy Prophet SAW had set a great tradition by pardoning the enemies on the eve of the conquest of Makkah and granted rights to the women as well as to the minorities for the first time in the world.CM maintained that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a complete code of life for the whole world. The saying of Holy Prophet SAW is that a good Muslim is the one from whose hand and tongue the others remain safe. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) prohibited dishonesty in the governmental affairs and is the harbinger of peace.

CM underscored that today the world is facing unrest, indecency along with moral and social downfall adding that the cause of all such evils is owing to distancing ourselves from the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Undoubtedly, the world can become the center of peace and harmony by adopting the noble deeds and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as a beacon light in letter and spirit. CM stated that the practical requirement of expressing our true love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) demands to fully adhere to his Seerat (character) and Sayings. We have to reiterate our pledge on this blessed day that we will make our utmost effort to lead our lives according to the teachings and sayings of the last Holy Prophet (PBUH). In connection with this blessed day we pray that may Allah Almighty forgive all our sins, mistakes and bless us with the intercession of the benefactor of humanity the Holy Prophet (PBUH) Ameen!

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took notice of 8 persons murder incident in the suburb village of Sheikhupura and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police. Chief Minister directed to submit a report after investigating the sorrowful incident from every aspect adding that motives and facts of the incident should be brought to light. He stated that the murder incident of 8 persons at various places is a matter of great concern.

Chief Minister asserted to take further action after bringing the accused in the stern grip of law and directed to ensure provision of justice to the heirs of the murdered at any cost.