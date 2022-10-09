Tiafoe to face Fritz in Japan Open final after ‘weird’ win

TOKYO: Frances Tiafoe battled past unseeded Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea on Saturday in three sets to reach the Japan Open final -- but admitted it was not pretty viewing.

The fourth-seeded Tiafoe won 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 and will play his fellow American Taylor Fritz in Sunday’s final in Tokyo.

Whoever wins will become the first US player to take the Japan Open men’s title since Pete Sampras in 1996.

Tiafoe, the world number 19 who has been in the spotlight since stunning Rafael Nadal to reach the final four at the US Open, said that “it was a weird match, but I’m happy to get through”.

The 24-year-old, whose only previous ATP title came at Delray Beach in 2018, said: “I wasn’t expecting him (Kwon) to play like that.

“He played really fast and really aggressive. He was playing really well, obviously, but a win’s a win, and you take it.” “It’s not always going to be pretty, it’s not always going to be the best stuff, but a win is what matters,” he added. Third-seeded Fritz also had to fight for his semi-final win, against Canadian Denis Shapovalov, 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3.