QEA third round begins today

LAHORE: The third round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 commences on Sunday (today) at Abbottabad, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

After two of the three matches in the first round produced results, all three matches in the second round ended without results.

There is a difference of only three points between top-ranked Northern and second-placed Balochistan who face off at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Balochistan staged an outstanding comeback to secure a draw after falling behind Central Punjab by 350 runs in the last round. It was a valiant second innings century from Imam-ul-Haq – who joined Balochistan after returning from County Cricket – and half-centuries from Imran Butt and Asad Shafiq that added five points to Balochistan’s tally.

Northern had begun the tournament with a dominating 10-wicket win. After Sindh had made 457 for eight, Umar Amin and Faizan Riaz scored solid centuries and Nauman Ali made 65 that lifted them to 417. Their young all-rounder Mubasir Khan, who was the player of the tournament in the last season, is the joint leading wicket-taker with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Arshad Iqbal with nine scalps.

Central Punjab take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Central Punjab will rue the missed opportunity of claiming their first win of the tournament after taking a 350-run lead over Balochistan in the last round. Both of their matches proved to be stalemates and they will look to capitalise on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s poor form to earn 16 crucial win points.

Abdullah Shafique and Tayyab Tahir are the top run-getters in this edition with 329 and 302 runs at towering averages of 110 and 151. While Abdullah recorded his maiden double century and a half-century in the first round, Tayyab has scored centuries in two consecutive innings.

Defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have had a bad run in the two rounds and will be hoping for a turnaround in their fortunes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kamran Ghulam (249 at 62.25) and Waqar Ahmed (245 at 81.67) are third and fourth on the list of batters with most runs.

Southern Punjab and Sindh will play at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Southern Punjab suffered a heavy defeat by Northern in the first round and enter this match after drawing their previous round fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Zain Abbas, their opening batter, is the highest run-getter for them with 195 - including a century – at an average of 48.75. Hasan Ali, with six wickets at 34, has been their best bowler.

Sindh come into this match after playing two draws. They were able to post an imposing 457 for eight against Northern in the first innings of their previous round match against Northern thanks to a classy 158 from their captain Saud Shakeel.

Sindh’s middle-order comprises experienced Test batters Fawad Alam and Sarfaraz Ahmed. Both have made their presence felt by stepping up when the team needed them to.