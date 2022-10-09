 
October 09, 2022
Lyon end losing streak with draw against Toulouse

By AFP
October 09, 2022

PARIS: Lyon halted a run of four successive defeats but could only draw 1-1 at home to promoted Toulouse in Friday’s only Ligue 1 fixture.

Brazilian loanee Tete gave Lyon the lead after just one minute but although the home side pressed hard for a second, the celebrations were cut short by a 71st minute leveller from substitute Rafael Ratao. Having missed out on Europe for the second time in three years.

