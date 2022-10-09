Sindh-Balochistan Athletics C’ship next month

KARACHI: Around 300 athletes will participate in the Sindh-Balochistan Athletic championship 2022, scheduled to be held in Karachi at the PSB centre likely in the second week of November, the organisers told The News on Saturday.

Sources said that the preparation for the upcoming athletic championship had been kicked off. Sindh Track and Field Athletic Club is organising the three-day athletic championship in collaboration with Karachi Athletic Association (KAA).

Sources also said that the athletes taking part in the championship would stay in the hostels of the PSB centre and Karachi University (KU).

There would be no age restrictions for participation in the championship.

KAA Secretary Abdullah Chandio confirmed that a handsome amount of prize money would be allocated for this championship.

He said that except for marathon and hammer throw, competitions of all disciplines of athletics would be organised during the three-day championship.

The selected athletes of districts and divisions of both provinces would be eligible to participate in the championship, he said.