Olympic qualifying rounds: Federation waiting for govt money to send judokas

KARACHI: The cash-starved Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) is desperately waiting for state funding in order to field its top three fighters in three successive Olympics qualifying rounds which will be held inside 17 days in three different countries.

“Yes, we have already applied for the NOC and are desperately waiting for government funding,” a senior official of the PJF told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

“The three events will cost us Rs6 million. If we don't get funds from the state then it will be very difficult for the federation to field its fighters in these three important events. We are already in debt,” the official said.

The three events are the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam (October 21-23), Perth Oceania Open (October 29-30) and Baku Grand Slam (November 4-6).

The Oceania Open is also called Grand Prix, which is the third major event in the International Judo Federation’s (PJF) event calendar, the first two being the World Championship and Grand Slam.

Asked about the option of reimbursement, the official said it would be decided by the federation's top leadership.

If Pakistani fighters miss these three events, then it will hurt their qualifying chances for the 2024 Paris Olympics very badly.

The qualifying time-frame is two years (from June 24, 2022 to June 23, 2024). A fighter needs to compete in maximum qualifying rounds during this two-year time-frame. At the end of the Olympics qualifiers, the fighters’ fate is decided on the basis of their Olympic rankings.

In these three events the entries of two-time Olympian Shah Hussain (-90kg), Qaisar Afridi (-100kg) and Hamid Ali (+100kg) have been confirmed. This correspondent learnt that some fighters have already got Australian visas.

The PJF has applied for the UAE and Australia visas while for Baku event the federation was scheduled to apply for visas on Saturday.

The PJF has also confirmed accommodation in these events which can be cancelled within the stipulated time-frame if the authorities are unable to send their fighters. Otherwise penalty will be faced.

The official said visas for Iranian coach Sajjad Kazemi are also being arranged. He added that the presence of the coach with the boys is absolutely necessary.

The official said that PJF is in dire straits as the government has also not released the amount spent on the Mongolia trip.

“On the Mongolia trip, more than Rs2.4 million was spent but the PSB released only Rs1 million and a top PSB official told us that the file has been closed and it cannot reimburse any further money,” the official said.

The official revealed that Army, the department of Tokyo-based Shah Hussain, had promised that it would ensure Shah competes in every qualifying round. But the federation has not yet heard anything recently from it regarding the Olympian's featuring in international meets to be held in the next few days, the official added.

Qaisar, who lost bronze medal fight in the Islamic Games in Turkey recently, represents WAPDA while Hamid serves in Navy.

The official said that Olympian Shah Hussain is training in Tokyo while the other two are training in Islamabad under the watch of Iranian coach Sajjad Kazemi.

“All the three are in top training and we hope they will pull off the desired results in all these three events,” the official said.

Pakistan has not qualified for the Tashkent World Championship which is in progress these days.

When DG PSB Col (retd) Asif Zaman was contacted, he said the Board would back potential athletes. “We will definitely back the potential athletes under a specific mechanism,” Asif told The News.