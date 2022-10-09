‘City the standard bearers for Man Utd’

MANCHESTER: Manchester United have to learn from the consistency of Manchester City, according to manager Erik ten Hag as he aims to bounce back from a humiliating derby defeat.

City were on course to match the record margin of victory over their local rivals last weekend before United scored twice late on to only lose 6-3 at the Etihad.

Defeat to the English champions ended a four-game winning streak for Ten Hag’s men in the Premier League since losing the Dutchman’s first two games in charge.

That included impressive wins over Liverpool and Arsenal, but the former Ajax boss has urged his players to reach those levels in every game.

“It’s physical, it’s mental but it’s also sustainability,” said Ten Hag ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton.