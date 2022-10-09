Mafia rule

Karachi has been a victim of the tanker mafia for decades now, and no government has done anything about it, despite having been elected to the National Assembly from the city.
A lot of discussion has taken place on how the largest cluster of taxpayers in Pakistan remains hostage to a criminal cabal. However, we all know that the provincial bureaucracy, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), the ministers and, of course, the criminals themselves find the business too lucrative to give up.
Saman Abdul Qayyum
Karachi
Although Pakistan has experienced its worst floods in over a decade, the media has still failed to give the...
It has now been a couple of months since the State Bank of Pakistan raised its mark-up rate to 15 per cent per annum....
Nothing can change the venal nature of our leaders. Every difficulty that is happening has successfully damaged the...
Since the Asia Cup 2022 and the T20 series against England, the Pakistani cricket team has been facing severe...
We are passing through an era where greed is found everywhere and this greed has given birth to evils like corruption,...
Food processing and modern lifestyles have greatly changed the diet patterns of people. Nowadays, many children are...
Comments