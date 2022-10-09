Mafia rule

Karachi has been a victim of the tanker mafia for decades now, and no government has done anything about it, despite having been elected to the National Assembly from the city.

A lot of discussion has taken place on how the largest cluster of taxpayers in Pakistan remains hostage to a criminal cabal. However, we all know that the provincial bureaucracy, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), the ministers and, of course, the criminals themselves find the business too lucrative to give up.

Saman Abdul Qayyum

Karachi