Inexplicable rates

It has now been a couple of months since the State Bank of Pakistan raised its mark-up rate to 15 per cent per annum. However, up until now there has been no corresponding increase in the profit rates of the various saving schemes offered by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS). Even the best schemes offered by the CDNS such as the Pensioners Benefit Account (PBA), Behbood Savings Certificates (BSC) etc. are currently offering a profit rate of around 14 per cent which is one per cent less than the SBP mark-up rate.

This is quite unusual, since the basic purpose behind the creation of the CDNS was to offer a rate of return on its saving schemes better than the prevailing mark-up rate to the underprivileged segments of society such as pensioners, senior citizens, widows etc. Even some of the normal commercial banks are now offering profit rates of more than 15 per cent to their customers on some of their saving schemes. Can the concerned authorities please shed some light on this discrepancy and explain why they are keeping their depositors deprived in these days of extraordinary inflation?

Fuad Enver

Islamabad