Pillage then beg

Nothing can change the venal nature of our leaders. Every difficulty that is happening has successfully damaged the public but not the administrators. In many circumstances, they have actually benefited from the turmoil.
The list of the people’s hardships grows ever longer and the solution our bigwigs turn to is always the same: ‘more aid please’. We deserve better.
Dadshah Bahadur
Quetta
