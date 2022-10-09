Soft in the middle

Since the Asia Cup 2022 and the T20 series against England, the Pakistani cricket team has been facing severe criticism over the middle order. In both competitions, Pakistan could not fell short of victory in the latter stages due to the subpar performance of the middle-order. Who is responsible for such poor performances? The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) or the captain? If Babar Azam is still satisfied with this squad, then what about the T20 World Cup? Can Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup with this squad? Hardly.

Questions need to be asked of the PCB and its selection committee. Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah and Iftekhar Ahmed have all underperformed in recent matches, with doubts about their abilities growing. There are many talented players who want to play for their nation, including Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Anwar Ali and Harris Sohail. They are fit to play but, unfortunately, they are ignored. Shamefully, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja is still defending this team. Pakistanis want talented players who can handle the pressure to represent us at the T20 World Cup. Only they can lead us to victory.

Junaid Jessar

Larkana