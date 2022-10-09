Unhealthy upbringing

Food processing and modern lifestyles have greatly changed the diet patterns of people. Nowadays, many children are not leading a healthy lifestyle. Their diets are filled with fast and junk food and they often do not get enough exercise.
Hence, many of these children suffer from health problems related to weight, teeth and eyesight. Children should be fed a balanced diet and be discouraged from spending all day lying in front of a screen.
Zainab Muqaddas
Karachi
