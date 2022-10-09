During its 75-year history, Pakistan has lost its ideological moorings. Our politics is dominated by a smorgasbord of competing ethnic, religious, provincial and other outfits. Once Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said “If you build up yourself into a nation... Give up this provincialism. Provincialism has been one of the curses; and so is sectionalism – Shia, Sunni, etc.” His dream was of a nation united.

While there should be no discrimination based on religion or ethnicity and everyone is free to have their own cultural and religious identity, we must remember that we are all one nation and share the same destiny. We must stand up for and not against one another.

Mehran Khan

Islamabad