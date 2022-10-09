Another game changer

In addition to Gwadar, Keti Bandar is a deep port with the potential to change the game for Pakistan. Keti Bandar has the ability to accommodate significantly larger ships as compared to Gawadar. It is also much closer to Karachi, the business capital. If the port is linked to the M5 and M6 motorways, commercial activity would receive a major boost. Port development will also serve to attract foreign investment. A railway track should be constructed for the purpose of transporting cargo and establishing links to other areas of the province.

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had a vision for the Keti Bandar project, but it was never realized due to a number of political issues. Accommodating this project under CPEC may finally turn the vision of a thriving port into reality.

Farhan Ali Siyal

Padidan