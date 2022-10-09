‘Robber’ killed, three suspects injured in encounters

Police on Saturday killed a suspected robber and arrested three others in an injured state during separate reported encounters in parts of the city.

A suspect was killed during an alleged encounter with the police in the Steel Town area. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where the suspect was identified as 36-year-old Naeem Qureshi, son of Shaman Ali Qureshi.

Police said robbers were engaged in mugging when cops reached the scene and killed one of the robbers after an exchange of fire. His accomplices escaped. Separately, two more suspected robbers were arrested in an injured state during an encounter in Hungora Goth near the Super Highway.

The injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. They were identified as Dur Muhammad, 18, and Nizamuddin, 16. In another encounter, a suspect was arrested in an injured state after in Korangi. He was shifted in custody to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The injured man was identified as Fayyaz Ladla, 28, son of Saeed Ahmed.