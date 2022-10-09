Renovated KMC City Council hall inaugurated

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Friday inaugurated the renovated City Council hall of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The local government minister said on the occasion that Wahab was making all possible efforts to uplift the city. More than 400 roads were being repaired in Karachi, he added.

By December 31, Shah said, Karachi would see various development schemes being completed. The provincial government, he said, would provide all its support to the elected City Council of the KMC after the local government elections.

Municipal commissioner Afzal Zaidi and other officials were also present at the ceremony.

He said that it was an honour for him to inaugurate the historical KMC City Council hall. He added that there would be no compromise on the speed and quality of the development work being carried out in the city. He told the media that along with the repair work on roads, street lights were also being installed in the city.

He remarked that under the supervision of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, development works were being carried out in the entire province.

Speaking on the occasion, Wahab said the City Council hall was constructed in 1932 and its seating capacity kept on increasing as the city grew. The hall exists on the first floor of the Old KMC Building on MA Jinnah Road. As the city’s population grew, he said, the number of seats of the council increased. In 1933, the KMC was given the title of a municipal corporation and its seating capacity was 57.

After the 1953 local government elections, the seating capacity of the hall had increased to 100 but in the elections of 1960, it was reduced to 58.

In the 1966 elections, the number of seats of the council rose to 103 and in 1979, there were 166 seats in the council. The number of seats rose to 232 in the 1983 elections. In the 2001 elections, there were total of 255 members in the council.