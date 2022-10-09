KMC put on notice as man seeks damages for wife, son’s death in drain

A civil court has admitted for hearing a suit filed by a citizen who lost his wife and a two-month-old son after falling into an open patch of a drain in Karachi’s Shadman Town, seeking recovery of damages of over Rs100 million on account of their deaths under the Fatal Accidents Act, 1855.

Muhammad Danish’s motorbike had fallen into a nullah with his wife and two children on July 17. The nullah was said to be overflowing due to heavy rain, making it difficult for people to differentiate between the open drain and the road.

The man and his three-year-old daughter were rescued by locals while his wife and son drowned. The body of the woman was fished out shortly after the incident while the minor’s body is still missing.

Danish, through his lawyer Usman Farooq, filed two suits with a senior civil judde (Central), naming the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) municipal commissioner and the Central district’s municipal commissioner as defendants.

Admitting the suit, the court fixed its initial hearing for October 24 and issued intimation notices to the defendants in this regard, according to the counsel.

In the suits, Danish demanded that the civic authorities pay him damages totalling Rs57.3 million on account of his wife Saman’s death and Rs53.2 million on account of his son Azlan’s death.

The plaintiff stated that he along with his wife and two children was riding a motorcycle on July 17 when they fell into an open nullah as he could not see the drain that was overflowing due to heavy rain. Consequently, his wife and son died, he added.

The incident occurred due to “gross negligence” on part of the civic agencies as they failed to take proper measures to clean and cover the drain before the monsoon season, he alleged. Before the incident, he claimed the relevant KMC official was informed of the possible danger that the open drain posed during rains but no steps were taken to obviate it.

“After the tragic incident, the locals gathered and immediately started searching. The family members of the plaintiff and the people of the area intimated the nearest complaint office [of KMC] about the incident and requested necessary action to save the life of his son, but nobody from the defendants came to his rescue,” Danish lamented.

He maintained that the tragedy was caused by the defendants’ complete failure to clean, cover and manage sewage drains and take safety and precautionary measures during the monsoon season. “Besides, the defendants were under statutory obligation by virtue of the KMC Act and Rules to ensure cleaning of drains, but they absolutely failed to discharge their statutory duties and fell short of care required of them.”

The breach of duty, lack of requisite protective measures, non-clearance of drains and uncovered manholes tantamount to an act of “gross negligence and malfeasance” on the part of the civic agencies, the counsel for the plaintiff contended, pleading with the court to direct the defendants to pay damages to his client.