Sunday October 09, 2022
Paradise and other Fairy Tales

October 09, 2022

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Irfan Gul Dahri. Titled ‘Paradise and other Fairy Tales’, the show will run at the gallery from October 11 to October 17. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

