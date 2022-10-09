 
Sunday October 09, 2022
Karachi

I am Your Skin

October 09, 2022

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sujjal Kayani. Titled ‘I am Your Skin’, the show will run at the gallery from October 13 to October 21. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

