 
close
Sunday October 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Ode to my Father Jamil Naqsh

October 09, 2022

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mona Naqsh. Titled ‘Ode to my Father Jamil Naqsh’, the show will run at the gallery from October 11 to October 26. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Comments