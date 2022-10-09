Rs13bn to be spent to revive Karachi’s infrastructure, says Sharjeel

He stated that the World Bank had also given assurance to provide an assistance package of $323 million to help the farmers in the disaster-hit rural areas restart farming after the flood emergency.

Answering a question, the information minister said that a recent leaked audio conversation had proved that former prime minister Imran Khan had bought the allegiance of five legislators.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman was under an obligation to explain from what source he had obtained the money to woo the lawmakers as it was possible that public finances related to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government or charitable donations received for the Shaukat Khanum Hospital had been misused for such illegal purposes.

Memon appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan and the rest of the apex judiciary to immediately launch due lawful action against the PTI chairman on the basis of the leaked audio conversations. A forensic investigation into the leaked audio clips should also be conducted, he said.

He also demanded that the federal government constitute a high-powered joint investigation team to probe the alleged financial embezzlement committed by the former PM.

He said the Sindh government would provide utmost facilities if the PTI chairman opted to spend time of his imprisonment in the jails of Sindh. It seemed that Khan was afraid of the prisons in Punjab, Memon remarked.

A day earlier, KMC Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab told a press conference that the recent monsoon rains had caused damage worth Rs12 billion to Rs14 billion to the city’s roads and other civic infrastructure. The Sindh government and KMC, he said, had started reconstruction and repair of roads in all the districts of Karachi. He expressed the hope that all the roads needing repair would be renovated in the next three months.