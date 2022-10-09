Corruption now ‘new normal’ in society: JI

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the government has made corruption new normal in the society and that is against Islamic commands.

The government’s behaviour towards the flood- affected displaced people is a sheer violation of Islamic commands for rulers, he said in a statement on Saturday.

The JI leader said that Islam is the way of life directed by Allah Almighty and its commands about how to deal with life and politics can’t be separated. Islam is a complete code of life and not just a set of beliefs and prayers, he said. JI Pakistan Women Wing head Durdana Siddiqui also spoke.